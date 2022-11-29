Japanese team makes a proposal for goalkeeper Hugo, from Flamengo – Flamengo – Flamengo news and game

Hugo Souza has already said goodbye to some teammates and will not stay at Flamengo for 2023

Flamengo is active in the ball market and is looking for reinforcements for 2023. However, Rubro-Negro is also the target of foreign polls. This time, Vissel Kobe (JAP) contacted Mais Querido and made an official proposal for goalkeeper Hugo Souza.

At the age of 23, the goalkeeper has decided that the best path to follow in his career is away from Flamengo. Now, Vissel Kobe wants to hire Hugo Souza on a one-year loan and has even put an official proposal on the Rubro-Negro table. To have Cria do Fla, the Japanese club faces competition from Estoril (POR). Information first released by journalist Venê Casagrande.

The best offers for Flamengo products: enjoy discounts and gifts!

Vissel Kobe is the same club that exercised the purchase option after hiring, on loan, defender Thuler, also revealed in Flamengo’s youth categories — Mengo received US$ 1 million (R$ 5 million) for 70%. Now, the desire of the Japanese is to have Hugo. With the proposal on the table, Rubro-Negro has not yet responded to Vissel Kobe and will analyze the offer in the coming days.

As said, Hugo is determined to play outside Flamengo in 2023. Fla himself agreed with the wishes of the businessmen and the athlete. On the other hand, the board of Mais Querido only accepts to negotiate the goalkeeper on loan. Bearing these conditions in mind, the team of agents from Cria do Ninho were recently in Europe to look for a new club for the archer. It was on this trip to the ‘Old Continent’ that Estoril entered the game and also sent a formal proposal to Gávea.

Through the two offers, Flamengo analyzes which will be the best for the club and for the goalkeeper. Meanwhile, the red-black board is negotiating with the Argentine Agustín Rossi, from Boca Juniors (ARG), to have one more option among the goalkeepers in 2023, alongside Santos and Matheus Cunha.