Jennifer Lopez reveals phrase engraved on her wedding ring

Jennifer Lopez spoke about her relationship with Ben Affleck in a new interview. During the conversation with Zane Lowe, the singer even revealed that she had a special phrase engraved inside the ring that the actor used to propose to her for the second time: “Not Going Anywhere” ).

The 53-year-old singer explained that Ben, 50, used to sign his emails with “don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere” when they got back together in recent years, when they resumed their romance about two weeks ago. decades after they ended an engagement.

The two assumed the return of the relationship in 2021, after Ben broke up with Ana de Armas and J-Lo, his engagement to Alex Rodriguez. During the interview, she spoke about how natural it was to resume the romance with Affleck: “I think that now that we are older we can understand it, it is much clearer. Now we know. And there are no doubts or ‘let’s see how it goes’. Not. Now it’s ‘it’s you and me to the end and that’s it’”.

The singer also said that the romance came back almost immediately, but they also needed to think about their children. “We had to treat it carefully so that they would be with us, because they didn’t live through those early years. And now they’re like, ‘Wow, they’ve known each other forever.’ And that’s it, we’ve really known each other forever and we’ve had these separate ways, and we’ve experienced other beautiful things, and we’ve had these amazing kids. But when we got back, it was as the universe intended. After we became complete enough, loved ourselves enough, and learned to stand on our own two feet, the universe wanted our lives to meet again. And it was like a break in the clouds and that ‘this is it’ feeling. And we are both very sure.”

Jennifer is the mother of 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, the result of her marriage to singer Marc Anthony. Ben has Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, from his relationship with actress Jennifer Garner.

