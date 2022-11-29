Jennifer Lopez reveals phrase engraved on wedding ring with Ben Affleck | News

The two assumed the return of the relationship in 2021, after Ben broke up with Ana de Armas and JLo, his engagement with Alex Rodriguez. During the interview, she talked about how natural it was to resume the romance with Affleck: “I think that now that we are older we can understand it, it is much clearer. Now we know. And there are no doubts or ‘let’s see how it goes’. No . Now it’s ‘it’s me and you to the end and that’s it'”

The singer also said that the romance came back almost immediately, but they also needed to think about their children. “We had to treat it carefully so that they were with us because they didn’t live those first few years. And now they’re like, ‘Wow, they’ve known each other forever.’ And that’s it, we’ve really known each other forever and we had to live We went our separate ways, and we experienced other beautiful things, and we had these amazing children. But when we got back together, that was how the universe wanted it. After we became complete enough and loved each other enough and could stand on our own two feet, the universe wanted our lives meet again. And it was like a break in the clouds and that ‘this is it’ feeling. And we’re both very sure.”