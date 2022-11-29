Jessica Alba says that Anitta is one of her favorite singers: “Power and talent” – Who

🇧🇷



Jessica Alba and Anitta (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Jessica Alba got Brazilian fans excited by saying that Anitta is one of her favorite singers. The American actress, daughter of a Mexican father and mother of French and Danish descent, mentioned the artist, among others, in a post in which she spoke of Latin music on her Instagram this Wednesday (21).

“Featuring some of my favorite artists, Anita🇧🇷 Thalia🇧🇷 Bia🇧🇷 Karol G🇧🇷 Music is one of my favorite mediums. I instantly connect and feel like it speaks directly to my soul and really brings out all the vibes. Whether you feel energetic, sad, nostalgic, playful, focused, mellow, music can match or change any mood,” she said.

In her Stories, Jessica still showed that she was listening to the song To involve, by Anitta, which made the singer win the award for Best Latin Music Video at this year’s VMAs. “I can’t say enough about the power of music and the talent of these women. Not only do they release the best tracks, but you can feel how much they put into their work, between sharing their stories, being vulnerable, connecting. with the community, perfecting their performances, working in collabs, etc”, added the actress.