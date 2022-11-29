Jornal Nacional exposes Bolsonaro’s son in Qatar, and the web sees provocation

Eric Faria
Reproduction/TV Globo/Montage
Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

clock
11/28/2022 22:30

O National Newspaperfrom TV Globo, made a parenthesis during the report on Brazil’s victory over Switzerland on Monday night (11/28) to expose federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of president Jair Messias Bolsonaro ( PL).

The deputy was at stadium 974, in Doha, to accompany the Brazilian team at the World Cup in Qatar. Eduardo was filmed by the cameras of the official FIFA broadcast as he posed for photos during the halftime break, he was accompanied by other people and his wife, Heloísa Bolsonaro.

The images were seen as a provocation by Globo towards Jair Bolsonaro. Reporter Eric Faria included the parliamentarian alongside other notable personalities who accompanied the second round of the Cup, including five-time champions Cafu, Ronaldo, Kaká and Roberto Carlos.

“Stadium 974 received 43,649 fans. The vast majority of Brazilians, who fill the stands and boxes. Among them, the son of the president and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro”, said the journalist in an article that the Selection won by 1 to 0.

The politician’s presence gained repercussions on the networks, since all over the country, Bolsonaro supporters are still concentrated near Armed Forces installations in acts against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential election. Protesters are asking for what would be a military intervention, which violates the Brazilian Constitution because it is a coup act. The movement spread across Brazil gained the character of a vigil in front of barracks and war shots, with the agglomeration of hundreds of supporters.

Check out the video below:

See, below, the repercussion of Jornal Nacional on social networks:

