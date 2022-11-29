“Just missing…”; Ronaldo sleeps at the point and Corinthians makes a pix of R$ 6 million to close with another reinforcement for 2023

With a decided planning, the Corinthians is moving towards the next season. After forwarding the return of Paraguayan striker Angel Romero, the helm forwarded another arrival for next year. This is a young man who stood out this year playing in Série B.

According to information gathered by journalist Samir Carvalho, lateral Matheus Bidu, who stood out in Cruzeiro, under the command of coach Paulo Pezzolano in 2022, is the second reinforcement of Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge for 2023.

“Corinthians closed their second signing for 2023. It is the 23-year-old winger Matheus Bidu. Timão will spend just over BRL 6 million to hire the player, the deal is closed and only the contract signature is missing”, published the Twitter profile Time do Povo, according to information from Samir Carvalho.

The 23-year-old defender arrives to compete for a position on the left side. At the moment, for the sector, coach Fernando Lázaro already has the experienced Fábio Santos and the young Lucas Piton. The three players will fight for ownership throughout the season.

For the celestial team, Bidu was a key part of Pezzolano’s scheme. He was part of the campaign that resulted in the title of Série B of the Brasileirão da Raposa. With the shirt of the Minas Gerais team, he entered the field 39 times in 2022 and added 3 goals and 3 assists.