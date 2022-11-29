Karen Bachini apologizes for all the controversial lines over the years on video

YouTuber Karen Bachini, 32, posted a video on Tuesday apologizing for all her troubled lines over the years. This video is almost 30 minutes long, throughout the video the influencer commented on each speech.

“Today I came to react to the shit I said on the internet and recant, apologize for them. They were absurd shit, which shouldn’t have been said, but happened. I’ll start in the past, with one for which I already apologized many, many times, which was Selena Gomez… I think the start of my stupid lines is at that moment. Instead of me talking about her makeup, I said giant sh*t. That’s not who I am and who I want to be, I don’t like that kind of attitude. There is no explanation, there is no way for me to explain what was going through my head at that time. I come back to apologize to all Selena’s fans, to everyone who watches me and to Selena , who started a makeup line targeting people who have mobility difficulties and donating a portion of the proceeds to them. This shouldn’t have come out of my mouth. It was a very unfortunate part of my life that shouldn’t have existed. I really messed up badly.”said Bachini.

Check out the video where Karen Bachini talks about her mistakes over the years. (Video: Playback/YouTube)

In addition to the comment wishing to hate the actress and singer Selena Gomez, Karen has already said things like: “The hardest job is modeling. You might think that the farm guy suffers more, but he has his schedule and goes home happy”said this on the Diva da Diva Podcast, “In Bali, people have nothing, but they are one of the happiest people I have ever met”, made this comment on DiaCast. Karen also commented on the moment she posted a story needling who would have belittled the work of content creators and said that the comment was out of proportion to the burnout she had at the time and that she was extremely sick because of it.

At the end of the video, Karen recalled her humble beginnings and how she has worked since she was 18. She said she has a learning road to walk now and hopes people don’t give up on her.

Featured Photo: Karen Bachini. Playback/Youtube