Karoline Lima, ex of Militão, enjoys Brazil game with new affair

Influencer Karoline Lima, ex-girlfriend of defender Eder Militão, from the Brazilian national team, enjoyed yesterday’s game between Brazil and Switzerland in the company of her new affair: Gui Araújo, who is also an influencer. They were photographed kissing at a concert after the match.

The former participant of the Farm even posted a photo hugging Karoline to confirm the relationship.

“Here’s a recent photo for anyone who wants to gossip about us #peace”, published Gui Araújo.

The influencer even reposted a photo of singer Mari Fernandez of the three of them together with the caption: “my couple”.

Before leaving the house to watch the game, Karoline shared an image of her and Militão’s daughter, Cecília, four months old, dressed in a selection shirt that belonged to the player.

Militão even started yesterday in Brazil’s 1-0 victory, which qualified the team for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

The end of Karoline and Militão’s relationship was quite troubled and even resulted in a lawsuit. In early July, just four days before their daughter’s birth, the two announced their split.