Karoline Lima, ex of Militão, enjoys Brazil game with new affair

Admin 6 days ago Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

Influencer Karoline Lima, ex-girlfriend of defender Eder Militão, from the Brazilian national team, enjoyed yesterday’s game between Brazil and Switzerland in the company of her new affair: Gui Araújo, who is also an influencer. They were photographed kissing at a concert after the match.

The former participant of the Farm even posted a photo hugging Karoline to confirm the relationship.

“Here’s a recent photo for anyone who wants to gossip about us #peace”, published Gui Araújo.

The influencer even reposted a photo of singer Mari Fernandez of the three of them together with the caption: “my couple”.

Before leaving the house to watch the game, Karoline shared an image of her and Militão’s daughter, Cecília, four months old, dressed in a selection shirt that belonged to the player.

Militão even started yesterday in Brazil’s 1-0 victory, which qualified the team for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

The end of Karoline and Militão’s relationship was quite troubled and even resulted in a lawsuit. In early July, just four days before their daughter’s birth, the two announced their split.

Which team will win the Qatar World Cup?

1.91%

Disclosure/Adidas

1.52%

Disclosure/Nike

7.85%

Disclosure/Adidas

0.19%

Disclosure/Nike

0.87%

Disclosure/Adidas

29.36%

Disclosure

0.19%

Disclosure

0.18%

Disclosure/Nike

0.25%

Disclosure

0.27%

reproduction

0.23%

Disclosure/Hummel

0.12%

reproduction

3.53%

Visionhaus/Getty Images

0.08%

Disclosure/Nike

3.88%

Disclosure/Nike

0.19%

Disclosure/Puma

0.90%

Disclosure/Nike

1.96%

Disclosure/Nike

0.24%

reproduction

0.54%

Disclosure

0.16%

Brazil School

0.11%

Disclosure

0.12%

Disclosure

0.10%

Disclosure

7.05%

Disclosure/Nike

0.22%

Disclosure/Ghana

4.28%

Disclosure

0.11%

Disclosure

29.82%

reproduction

2.75%

Disclosure

Total of 41235 wishes

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Fired after elimination, Tata Martino is harassed on landing in Mexico |

Tata Martino, former Barcelona coach, was sacked by Mexico following their 2022 World Cup elimination …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved