Kim Rossi Stuart brings to Brazil his praised ‘Brado’, about fatherhood – Jornal do Oeste

The son of an actor – Giacomo Rossi Stuart -, Kim Rossi Stuart presented his new film as director, Brado, last weekend at the Cultural Reserve. The film is on the online schedule of the Italian Film Festival. Kim already came to Brazil in another Italian exhibition, more than ten years ago. This time I brought my 11-year-old son. He has two more children, a 9-month-old baby and a 3-and-a-half-year-old baby. Why only one? “The others are very young and this one is at a stage where the father’s presence is very important. The journey brings us closer together, it’s just the two of us.”

PATERNITY

Fatherhood is at the heart of Kim’s work as a director. In 2007, in his authorial debut with Somos Bem Even Sem Você, the theme was already the connection between a father abandoned by his wife and the two children she left behind.

In Tommaso, 2016, family relationships again, but now a son and a mother. And now, with Brado, father and son again. Her father Kim is a horse trainer. He had an accident, broke his hand. The son, a young adult, comes to help him. Taming becomes a metaphor. “More than taming the wild horse, the two are wanting to tame life, and understand each other.” The three films form a trilogy. Brado is based on one of the stories in a book of short stories that Kim released not long ago in Italy. He is already dreaming of the fourth film, based on another story from the book.

Loves to write. “I like all the stages, but the script I feel is the most intimate part. The realization has to be shared with many people on set – actors, technicians. And the assembly is good, but it is also suffered. We have to cut, let go. If not, the film does not take shape, ”she explains.

Brado received rave reviews in Italy. Full-page stories, superlative praise. It premiered in October, was on display for a week. “It is not an Italian phenomenon. It has taken place all over the world. The public deserted the rooms in the pandemic. You have to motivate the public to come back.”

COMING TO BRAZIL

He immediately accepted the invitation to come to Brazil, and explains why. “I really want to see the reaction of another audience to the film, to the characters. The family may be a universal theme, but there are particularities in the culture of each country.”

The mother abandons the children in We Are Fine Even Without You. The mother abandons her husband, has a young lover in Brado. Kim dodges a possible misogyny charge. “Relationships are complicated, as an actor and director I like to give life to people who have difficulty being in the world.” The fact that he’s an actor in his own movies? “I always think of other actors, but at the time they let me down. I will still make a film without acting, ”she says.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.