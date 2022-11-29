Leader of the anti-cryptocurrency movement in the world: ‘The bubble is bursting’

Gathered in a room in London and without much fanfare from the press, experts debated, in September, the future of cryptocurrencies. But instead of endorsing the narrative that you can get rich investing in digital assets, the intention of the meeting was to warn that “the bubble is already bursting” and that cryptos can bankrupt an investor.

It was the Crypto Policy Symposium 2022, the first meeting in the world that brought together skeptics of cryptocurrencies or at least people who did not jump headlong into the trend. This critical resistance movement has gained strength in several countries, with several famous supporters, such as Bill Gates.

One of the organizers was the American technologist Darren Tseng. Graduated in Finance at the University of Massachusetts and founded several fintech companies in the United States and Europe. His experience in the digital banking sector makes him categorical: cryptocurrencies are a fraud and will make you lose money.

“The consequences of those who have cryptocurrencies are that they will lose a significant portion, if not all of the money they invested in cryptocurrencies”, warns Tseng, in an exclusive interview with Tilt🇧🇷

Tseng says that the crypto bubble is already “bursting”, mainly due to the regulatory policies of the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States. The recent collapse of FTXone of the biggest exchanges in cripo in the world, seems to prove him right.

Cryptocurrencies have been devaluing in recent months. The main one, Bitcoin, has dropped 74.37% in the last year. Over the same period, Ethereum is down 74.5%, Bitcoin Cash is down 85.49%) and Litecoin is down 77.05%.

In the interview, Tseng cites an emblematic case: that of Earth (Luna), which devalued by 99% in May 2022, when it lost its ballast of parity with the dollar after its technological ecosystem collapsed.

Co-author of two books on the subject, “The Case Against Cryptocurrency: The Failed Financial Revolution” (“The Case Against Cryptocurrency: The Failed Financial Revolution”, in free translation) and “Popping the Crypto Bubble” Crypto Bubble”), he reinforces to Brazilians:

It is a game created by cheaters. By playing, you’ve already lost. Do not play.

TILT: In “Popping the Crypto Bubble” released this year, you say that crypto is a “financial revolution bearing the seeds of its own destruction.” Because? Do you believe they will end?

Tseng: I refer to the concept that cryptocurrency will fail because it has unfounded economic practices and techniques that are fundamental to its construction. It’s like a 100-story skyscraper built out of rotten wood, which will ensure the building collapses.

TILT: In the same book, you say that “once conceived as a means of peer-to-peer payment, cryptocurrency has now turned almost exclusively into a speculative investment asset”. What do you mean by that?

Tseng: The 2008 article by Satoshi Nakamoto [pseudônimo do suposto fundador do Bitcoin no qual explica como funcionaria a moeda digital para pagamento online] was a means of showing that the problem of double spending [ou seja, para o credor e para o intermediário financeiro] was resolved and could be used for “person-to-person” payment.

In the beginning, Bitcoin was used for payments. But in later years it was used more for people to bet on price changes with buy and sell. In other words, speculation.

TILT: Still in relation to what you wrote, you say that you “found out about the technology behind cryptocurrency, its political ideas and the narratives that drive the biggest economic bubble in human history”. Is it possible to tell us a little about this “truth”?

Tseng: There are two underlying truths in the book. The first is that cryptocurrency technology is either overly complicated or poorly designed to accomplish tasks that simpler, well-used technology already does in all existing use cases.

The other is that, economically, it is dangerous to use cryptocurrencies, as almost all existing ones are configured as a decentralized pyramid scheme. [modalidade de fraude financeira na qual é necessária a entrada de novos investidores para pagar o lucro sobre os mais antigos]🇧🇷

TILT: There is a lot of talk that the cryptocurrency bubble will burst and that their value could reach zero. At what point would this happen and what are the consequences for those who have cryptocurrencies?

Tseng: It’s already happening. With the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates to fight inflation, this causes a contraction in the money supply, causing the cost of borrowing to rise. As a result, this bankrupted companies that traded cryptocurrencies or borrowed cryptocurrencies backed by a dollar parity, such as Terra (Luna), 3 Arrows Capital, Voyager, and Celsius.

This creates a loss of faith that will lead to a time when no new capital will really sustain its own ecosystem and existing investors will recognize their losses.

It may not go to zero right away, but the true trading volume is an indicator of its popularity – not the price itself. The consequence: whoever has cryptocurrencies will lose a significant portion, if not all of the money they invested.

TILT: Bill Gates is one of the prominent figures who dislike cryptocurrencies. He says he likes to invest in things that have a value outcome based on companies with great products. Gates says the value of cryptocurrency is just what the other person decides to pay. That is, something speculative. How do you rate this opinion?

Tseng: I agree. Gates is talking about the importance of “intrinsic value” versus market value. The market value will eventually revert to the intrinsic value price.

TILT: Brazil is a very unequal country and has many digital influencers who take advantage of this to make their followers invest in cryptocurrencies as a way to earn money. What advice would you give Brazilians about this?

Tseng: Imagine all that money you’ve worked so hard for and saved, and you put it into a game where the rules can be changed by the people you gave the money to. It is a game created by cheaters. By playing, you’ve already lost. Do not play.