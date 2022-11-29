Leaked Twitter accounts were shared for free on hacker forum – Tecnoblog

Admin 6 days ago Technology Leave a comment 4 Views

In the last week, 5.4 million accounts leaked after a security breach in Twitter were made available for free on a hacker forum. The account leaks, which reveal phone numbers and email addresses, took place in July.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

See what could be increasing your electricity bill and you don’t even suspect

image from the internet The electricity bill is one of the biggest monthly expenses of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved