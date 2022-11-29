Legendary Entertainment announces deal with Sony Pictures

After ending his long collaboration with Warner Bros. Picturesa Legendary Entertainmenta high-profile Hollywood production company and co-financier of big-budget productions, announced an agreement with sony pictures🇧🇷

Under the terms of this agreement, Legendary Entertainment’s films will be distributed and marketed worldwide by Sony, except in China.

In addition sony pictures home entertainment will handle Home Video entertainment and TV distribution for these films.

Remember that Sony does not have a streaming service, so Legendary will continue to partner with other platforms. The most recent example is Netflix on Enola Holmes.

Important detail: the Dune and Godzilla franchises are not included in this agreement, as they will continue to be released by Warner Bros.

“It is a rare opportunity to partner in this way, mutually beneficial with true professionals, who are completely aligned in our cinematic commitment and vision for this business. Legendary’s creative brilliance and power are enormous, and we look forward to bringing their work to theaters around the world.”

They said josh greenstein and sanford panitchpresidents of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group🇧🇷

“Sony Pictures’ commitment to theatrical distribution aligns with our vision of how to get the best value for Legendary productions. We are partnering with you for this next phase of growth. We are also grateful to Warner Bros. Pictures, who have been a valued partner of Legendary over many years, and we look forward to continuing our work with the talented executives at Warner/Discovery.”

Concluded Joshua GrodeCEO of Legendary.

