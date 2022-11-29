Lensa | App uses AI to turn photos into stylish avatars

Have you ever thought about giving an artistic and exclusive touch to your profile picture on social networks? Lensa: Photo Editor is an app that is taking the Internet by storm because it uses artificial intelligence to create amazing images for your account.

The feature is called Magic Avatars and creates highly realistic images, but with different artistic styles, based on the photos used. You should choose pictures in portrait format with different backgrounds, expressions, framing and different angles.

After gathering this immense amount of data, the app generates some very cool results for you to use freely on your social networks. The AI ​​requires that only the image of a single person be used (if the photo has more than one, the ideal is to crop it) and does not support nudes.

Although the avatar creation feature stands out, Lensa is an image editor for retouching photos. The application has filters, can remove backgrounds (or just some elements) and make technical adjustments to colors, lighting and contrast.

The avatar is one of the most important parts of social media because it allows others to quickly identify your profile. Having a prominent image can help you be more successful, as well as bringing your audience closer to your account.

Avatars for your social network

Unfortunately, the magical avatars feature is paid for separately by the app itself. The most basic version costs BRL 14.99 to generate 50 avatars with 5 variations and 10 different styles. The most expensive version costs R$35.99 and entitles you to 200 unique avatars with 20 variations of 10 styles.

When responding to user complaints, Prisma Labs. Inc, the company that created Lensa, explains that it needs to charge because the app uses an AI that requires high computational power. It was not revealed whether the artificial intelligence was developed by Prisma or whether it is subcontracted from existing solutions on the market, such as DALL-E or Stable Diffusion.

Lensa: Photo Editor is free and has versions for iOS (iPhone) and Android. Anyone who wants to can test the tools for 7 days free of charge, although with some restrictions.

Check out some avatars generated by Lensa: