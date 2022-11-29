Live World Cup: Find out where to watch today’s games, Tuesday

Tuesday brings news to the World Cup, with matches being played at simultaneous times. There will be four games today, with definitions on who advances to the round of 16 in Groups A and B. Check below the list of this Monday’s duels and where to watch the clashes.

WHERE TO WATCH – LIST OF MATCHES THIS TUESDAY OF THE WORLD CUP

12:00 – Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium) (Group A) – Globo, Globoplay and SporTV2

12:00 – Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium) (Group A) – SporTV, Globoplay and Caze TV

4 p.m. – Wales v England (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium) (Group B) – Globo, Globoplay and SportTV

4 p.m. – Iran v United States (Al Thumana Stadium) (Group B) – SportTV2 and Globoplay

WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE



There are some possibilities to follow the matches live and online. One of them is the Globoplay application. The platform will broadcast 56 games live with TV Globo.

Another possibility to watch is through Fifa+, the official streaming application of the sport’s highest entity. All games will be broadcast on the platform with narration in Portuguese. The application is available in smartphone stores, and the user only needs an official registration to access the games.

Finally, fans will also be able to follow the game between Ecuador vs Senegal by CazéTV, digital channel of streamer Casimiro Miguel on YouTube and Twitch.

the website of THROW! transmits the duels in real time, following the bids of the match.

ON TV



Those with access to television can follow the World Cup on TV Globo and SporTV.