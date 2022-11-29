Luís Fabiano reveals Dani Alves’ reaction to being barred by Tite in the national team

When the Brazilian fans found out about defender Danilo’s injury, a big concern arose. The São Paulo team, in particular, warned of the risk of Daniel Alves taking over at the right side of the selection. After the ligament injury to Tite’s starter’s left ankle, the coach had to decide which path to take. However, against Switzerland, the chosen one was another available tricolor: Éder Militão.

Despite the coach’s choice having pleased most fans of the national team, a prominent São Paulo native showed surprise. Former striker and idol Luís Fabiano spoke on ESPN Brasil that he would like to see Daniel Alves play against Switzerland. According to the scorer, the opponent should not threaten Alisson’s goal so much, which would help the lateral to act in the attack.

🇧🇷I expected Daniel (Alves). He’s a full-back by trade, he was called up and I expected Daniel to be in the starting line-up. Against Switzerland, a team that should be completely behind, that I don’t know if it will create so much danger, it was a surprise. It took six years (playing with Dani Alves at Sevilla), plus the Brazilian national team. I think he reacted with respect, he’s a great professional, she doesn’t cause problems off the pitch. He won’t get cranky. Knowing him, he won’t get pointy. nor can”, opined Daniel Alves.

Luís Fabiano spoke about the experience of playing alongside Daniel Alves at Sevilla. Even with the campaign of São Paulo fans at the time, the athletes did not get to share the Morumbi locker room. Even so, Fabuloso says that his friend shouldn’t spoil the atmosphere in the national team because he was barred and that just his presence in the World Cup is rewarding for his career.

🇧🇷It’s already a career award for him to be called up, but knowing Daniel well, he’ll keep working, he’ll keep dedicating himself and he won’t cause any problems, no ‘pout’ or anything. He’s a group guy, he’s always been available to the group, encouraging, talking… He’s a leader and I believe that regardless of not playing, he won’t get in the way”, concluded Fabulous.

