Lukaku needs to step in to quell big brawl between three Belgian players

The Belgian national team is far from living a great phase, both on the field and, mainly, outside it. Algoz of the Brazilian National Team, in the last World Cup, the Belgians were defeated against Morocco, and are at serious risk of being left out of the round of 16 of the competition, since the climate within the Selection is one of the worst possible.

According to Belgian media (via RTL Info), De Bruyne and Vertonghen had a big fight last Sunday (27), in which the striker lukaku, who has not yet shone in the competition due to an injury, had to intervene to contain the great confusion between the two great leaders. Another great team leader, hazardwas also involved in the confusion.

Recently, de Bruyne was asked about Belgium’s chances at the World Cup, and he was quite candid in his response: “No chance (to win the Cup), we have a good team, but we are very old. I think our biggest chance was in 2018”said the team’s star.

Vertonghen, defender, one of the leaders of the Belgian national team, apparently didn’t like it and, after the 2-0 defeat to Morocco, he tried to give that hint to the team’s star: “I think we attacked badly because our team is old at the front.”said.

The recent exchanges of words could be the reason for the big fight between the two Belgian players, although no local information confirms the possibility.

Belgian national team

The Belgians return to the field this Thursday. They need to beat the current runners-up in the world, Croatia, if they want to advance to the next stage.