Lula calls for Assange’s release after meeting with “WikiLeaks”

President-elect met in Brasilia with the editor-in-chief and ambassador of the organization

The president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), met on Monday (28.Nov.2022) with Kristinn Hrafnsson, editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, and with Joseph Farrell, ambassador of the organization. The meeting was in Brasilia.

In your profile on twitterthe petista said he was informed of the “health situation and the struggle for freedom of Julian Assange”, founder of site🇧🇷

🇧🇷Lula, himself a former political prisoner, has long spoken openly about the illegality of Julian Assange’s arrest and the US extradition attempt.reads in the note of the WikiLeaks🇧🇷 🇧🇷At the meeting, President Lula reiterated his continued support for Julian Assange and his desire to see him free.” Here’s the full of the communiqué (37 KB).

Assange has 18 espionage charges in the United States. He released secret documents with US diplomatic and military activity information. The data deal with the period known as the War on Terror, a military campaign promoted by the US in response to the September 11 attacks.

The journalist was arrested in London in 2019 after spending 7 years at the Ecuadorian Embassy. In June of this year, the UK court authorized the extradition of Assange to the US🇧🇷 He faces up to 175 years in prison.

Hrafnsson told journalists that he discussed with Lula the precarious health condition of Assange and the journalist’s legal situation. Assange’s defense contested the extradition decision and the case is in the hands of the British Court, which can try it at any time.

According to the editor-in-chief, Lula “have full understanding” of the precedent the case could set for journalists around the world and the danger to press freedom.

The delegation of WikiLeaks is traveling around Latin America. Before Brazil, the members were in Colombia and met with the president of the country, Gustavo Petro.

On Monday (28.nov), the delegation spoke, in addition to Lula, with the former minister Marina Silva (Rede-SP). According to the organization, she expressed her full support for Assange’s release.

The members of WikiLeaks will, this Tuesday (29.nov), to Congress. They will be received by the president of the Human Rights Commission of the Senate, Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), and will speak in plenary of the Chamber.

On Wednesday (30.Nov), the delegation will be in Rio de Janeiro, where it will hold a public meeting at the Brazilian Press Association. The members will also have a reception at singer Caetano Veloso’s house before leaving Brazil.