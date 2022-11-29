“Made proposal”; Hugo Souza is ready to leave Flamengo, sees last minute change and destiny surprises Nação

The two clubs already have a good relationship due to some negotiations carried out

O Flamengo continues to agitate the market with some movements. The big news regarding the mengão is the departure of Dorival Júnior and the team is forwarding the deal with Vítor Pereira. Information from this Tuesday (29), from the account that goalkeeper Hugo Souza should leave Rubro-Negro Carioca.

According to information brought by journalist Jorge Nicola, in a video published on his YouTube channel, he brought that a team from Japan would be interested in signing goalkeeper Hugo Souza, who should not continue at the Club.

The surprise is due to the fact that at first the expectation is that the goalkeeper would be negotiated with Estoril, from Portugal, however, the colleague brought this information that the Asians can arrive strong to close with the player. The two clubs already have a good relationship due to some negotiations carried out.

“I want to talk about Flamengo and Vissel Kobe. This Japanese team, which has just made the official purchase of Thuler, with a payment of 1 million dollars, also made a proposal for Hugo Souza, a goalkeeper who had very advanced negotiations with Estoril”informed.

🇧🇷Hugo even said goodbye to his Flamengo teammates, stating that he was moving to Portuguese football. Now you need to see if Vissel Kobe does not appear as a higher offer”added Nicola.