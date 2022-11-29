Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt lead a life of excess in trailer

next movie Damien Chazelle 🇧🇷The First Man🇧🇷 Babylon got a trailer full of glam that shows Margot Robbie and brad pitt enjoying all the excesses Hollywood had to offer at the end of the silent film era – see above.

Pitt will live the actor Jack Conradwhile Robbie will play Clara Bow🇧🇷 The cast also has Tobey Maguire as Charlie Chaplin and Max Minghella as Irving Thalberg🇧🇷 Spike Jonze🇧🇷 Jean Smart🇧🇷 flea🇧🇷 Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde are also part of the cast.

The film is a star-studded homage to Hollywood’s Golden Age, set in the late 1920s and depicting the film industry’s transition from silent films to talkies.

Babylon debut in January 19, 2023 in Brazil.

