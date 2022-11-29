Margot Robbie kisses actress Li Jun Li in new trailer

posted on 11/28/2022 7:22 PM



(credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

The film Babylon won a new trailer this Monday, 28, released by Paramount Pictures. The feature film directed by Damien Chazelle opens in Brazil on January 19, 2023.

In the preview, Margot Robbie appears kissing Li Jun Li, an actress who has participated in productions such as Sex/Life🇧🇷 The Exorcist🇧🇷

Brad Pitt and Lukas Haas also appear in the video, discovering the difficulties and pleasures of fame. Set in Los Angeles, the narrative brings a story of ambition and excessive excesses.

The cast also includes Tobey Maguire, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Flea, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde. The story follows the rise and fall of the characters during an era of decadence and depravity in young Hollywood.

See the trailer:

