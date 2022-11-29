Margot Robbie only started to think she was a good actress because of THIS movie

Margot Robbie received an honor during the special event BAFTA: A Life in Pictures, which took place on Tuesday (22) in London. During the event, the actress was interviewed and shared which film in her career made her feel that she is a good actress.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie said it was while watching I, Tonya who had such a perception.

🇧🇷I, Tonyait was the first time I watched a movie and said, ‘OK, I’m a good actress’”

I, Tonya has direction of Craig Gillespie and was released in 2018. The film received three Academy Award nominations. oscarwith Allison Janney winning the award for Best Supporting Actress.

The story takes place during the 1990s and tells the story of former figure skater Tonya Harding, who overcame an impoverished childhood to emerge as one of the UK’s greatest figure skaters.

This was the first major production that Robbie worked on through his company, LuckyChap Productionswhich he set up in 2014.

Margot Robbie Is Youngest Actress To Receive Honor At BAFTA

Margot Robbie has become the youngest actress ever to receive an honor at BAFTA: A Life in Pictures. This title is reserved for actors and filmmakers who already have a long road in the world of cinema.

The actress is 32 years old, and started her career in 2008 through The vigilant🇧🇷 She also excelled in A matter of time and the wolf of Wall Streetboth from 2013.

Robbie has been nominated for an Academy Award twice, once in the Best Actress category for I, Tonya and again in the Best Supporting Actress category for the scandal🇧🇷

She already has more than 20 films and other productions for television on her resume, and more projects are to come.

Barbie’s movie

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Margot Robbie is currently working on the film. Barbie, in which, in addition to acting, she is also a producer. She plays the live-action version of the famous Mattel doll created in 1959.

In 2019, in an interview with Variety, Robbie explained why she was part of the Barbie movie.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be an inspiration to younger kids.”

In an August 2021 interview with British Vogue, Robbie joked that taking on Barbie “comes with a lot of baggage… and a lot of nostalgic connections.”

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig. The cast also includes Ryan GoslingAmerica FerreraKate McKinnonIssa RaeMichael Cera and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.