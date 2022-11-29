Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupts in Hawaii

Image of Mauna Loa eruption, video playback

The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa in Hawaii, has erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The lava flow is mostly contained at the summit, but residents have been put on alert and warned of the risk of ashfall.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the situation could change quickly.

The volcano’s alert level has also been updated from “warning” to “alert”—the highest rating.

