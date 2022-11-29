Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupts in Hawaii

29 November 2022, 05:49 -03

The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa in Hawaii, has erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The lava flow is mostly contained at the summit, but residents have been put on alert and warned of the risk of ashfall.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the situation could change quickly.

The volcano’s alert level has also been updated from “warning” to “alert”—the highest rating.

No evacuation orders have been issued — and populated areas are unlikely to be affected at this stage, according to emergency officials.

Mauna Loa, located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, covers half of the island. The volcano rises to 4,169 m above sea level and covers an area of ​​over 5,179 square kilometers.

It erupted at 23:30 on Sunday (27/11) local time (06:30 on Monday at Brasilia time) in Moku’āweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano. Calderas are cavities that form below the summit at the end of an eruption.

This came after a series of warnings that an eruption was possible due to the spate of recent earthquakes in the region, including more than a dozen aftershocks reported on Sunday.

Credit, US Geological Survey photo caption, Mauna Loa, located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, covers half of the island

An ashfall warning — which can contaminate water supplies, kill vegetation and irritate the lungs — was in effect in the area around the volcano overnight, but has since been lifted.

“Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic, and the location and advancement of lava flows can change rapidly,” says the USGS.

If the eruption migrates beyond the summit caldera walls, lava flows could “rapidly descend”, it added.

According to the USGS, Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843. The last eruption, in 1984, sent lava flows five miles from Hilo, the island’s most populous city.

But Hawaii’s population has more than doubled since 1980 to about 200,000, and the department of civil defense has warned residents could face a “lava disaster”.

“These lava flows are rarely life-threatening, but they can be extremely destructive to infrastructure,” explains Jessica Johnson, a British volcano geophysicist who has worked at the Hawaii Volcano Observatory.

She warned that lava flows pose a risk to Hilo and Kona, another major population center, adding that volcanic gases could cause breathing problems for residents.

Mauna Loa is the largest active volcano in the world. There are other larger volcanoes, but these are either classified as dormant, meaning they haven’t erupted in a long time, or extinct, meaning they almost certainly won’t erupt in the future.