Meet the new HQ of the heroes of “The Umbrella Academy”







Photo: Disclosure/Netflix / Modern Popcorn

Netflix released an unreleased scene from season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” on Geeked Week, which introduces the heroes’ new HQ: the Obsidian Hotel, a rundown hotel with a long history of distinguished guests and secrets.

It is there that they will lodge/hide, after arriving from their mission in the past and finding the altered present, with a rival group, the Sparrow Academy, inhabiting their home.

The members of the Umbrella Academy soon realize they’ve created a time-traveling paradox and, for a change, are once again responsible for cataclysmic events that will end the world – for the third time.

In addition, the heroes played by Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher will still have to face Sparrow Academy, formed by Justin Cornwell (“A Christmas Invention”), Britne Oldford ( “Hunters”), Jake Epstein (“Suits”), Genesis Rodriguez (“Time After Time”), Cazzie David (“Eighty-Sixed”) and Justin H. Min (reprising his role as Ben Hargreeves from the series, only alive ), plus a bizarre cube of human flesh.

Based on the comics by singer Gerard Way (ex-My Chemical Romance) and Brazilian artist Gabriel Bá (published in Brazil as “A Academia Umbrella”), the series premieres its new episodes on June 22nd.

The Hotel Obsidian scene was the main novelty of “The Umbrella Academy” presented at Geeked Week, which had a panel of almost half an hour dedicated to the attraction, with the participation of the central cast.

See below a video with the scene without subtitles and the complete panel, which includes the subtitled version (at the height of the 20 minutes and 52 seconds of display).

🇧🇷The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!