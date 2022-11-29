Megan Thee Stallion is building an empire backed by big brands

Ramona Rosales for Forbes

It’s 11:30 pm in October and Megan Thee Stallion is live from New York. The hip-hop sensation woos her fans onstage at Saturday Night Live dressed in a black sheath and glittery corset, her hair reaching her ankles.

Tonight, Megan will be both host and musical guest on SNL, alongside artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Mick Jagger, Queen Latifah, Debbie Harry, Elton John and Ray Charles, who have already doubled on the show.🇧🇷 She finishes her opening line and runs backstage for the first to several costume changes. A hot pink doctor’s uniform for a scene in which she would be in a hospital, and later a sweater and jeans in a scene in a cabin in the woods. Then the Grammy Award-winning rapper appears in a black tie to sing her new single “Anxiety,” which talks about the struggles and stresses of being a celebrity.

“I can’t slow down now,” says Megan Thee Stallion who, according to Forbes estimates, earned $13 million (R$ 69.93 million) in 2022 from a combination of music royalties, concert ticket sales, sponsorships and product sale. Take a career break? No way. “I take time to rest when I’m dead,” says the singer. “I’m really trying to build something. When I start to rest, I feel like I’m not doing enough or that I’m giving someone else an opportunity to do better than me.”

Since 2019, Megan has been at the top of the hip hop industry, going from performing for $500 in her hometown of Houston to partnering with music’s biggest stars such as Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, BTS and Dua Lipa🇧🇷 In 2020, Cardi B asked Megan to collaborate on the song “WAP”, an anthem about women’s sexual empowerment – ​​and which ended up becoming the hit of the year, with almost two billion views on Spotify and YouTube. “This song was made for her. I don’t believe it would make sense for any other artist,” said Cardi B. “She brought a sparkle to the song.”

Megan, who was honored on the 2020 Forbes Under 30 US list, is a symbol of a new generation of female rappers. She is similar in demeanor to Cardi B, City Girls and Doja Cat, adopting a sassy style without any hesitation – which, before, was almost exclusively worn by men. Millions of young female fans, whom Megan calls “hotties” (“hotties”, in English), cannot stop admiring the singer. “She’s powerful and so sexy,” says Cardi B. “She’s mega-million Megan.”

Brands worth billions of dollars – which, a decade ago, wouldn’t have wanted to be associated with the singer – are lining up to partner with Megan. She recently signed sponsorships with Nike, Revlon, payment service Cash App and fast food chain Popeyes.🇧🇷 “The cultural influence that hip hop and its artists have is unparalleled,” says Stacy Taffet, a top marketing executive at snack maker Frito-Lay, who partnered with Megan to push its spicy cheetos. “Our Super Bowl campaign was better than many of the things we’ve done in the past and exceeded our expectations.”

Forget generic sponsorships. Megan is only interested in advertising campaigns that reflect her power and style. “I can’t fake it,” she says. “If I’m not naturally involved with the product, I don’t want to sell it.”

Take, for example, the singer’s advertisement for Cheetos during the Super Bowl, estimated at US$ 2 million (R$ 10.76 million). During the championship game of football, Megan and pop star Charlie Puth did not appear in the commercial🇧🇷 They simply lent their voices to the characters, who were forest creatures. However, in the weeks leading up to the ad’s release, celebrities frequently posted the videos, using their social media audience to build anticipation. The rapper has 50 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

In her campaign with Cash App, Block Bank’s cryptocurrency banking and trading app, Megan produced an engaging how-to video to teach basic finance concepts to young audiences. A deal worth approximately US$ 1 million (R$ 5.37 million) with Popeyes created a sauce in reference to Megan, the “hottie sauce”, in English) and US$ 250 thousand (R $1.34 million) for her to open her own fast food chain restaurant. “I will not sell anything to the hotties [seus fãs] without having my own space and business.”

Before adopting the stage name Megan Thee Stallion, she was Megan Pete. Her mother, Holly Thomas, a debt collector and aspiring rapper, who raised her daughter in South Park, a mostly black neighborhood in Houston. In 2016, Megan was studying to be a nurse at Prairie View A&M College, a historically black institution in the US, while producing hip hop videos on YouTube.

In 2018, she caught the attention of hip hop entrepreneur Travis Ferris, who first heard about Megan from Houston strippers listening to her music. “I try to pay attention to what women like about music,” says Farris. “When they refer you to someone, you must listen.” That year, Megan signed a contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment, an independent Houston-based production company, with an advance of $50,000 (R$ 268,000). Her first project, the Tina Show, was launched in 2018 with collaborations from several rappers, such as Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj and, in 2020, her idol Beyoncé – in a remix of the song “Savage”, by Megan, which exploded in the TikTok.

These achievements in his career came with devastating personal losses. ANDn 2019, his mother, muse and mentor, Holly, died after a long battle with brain cancer.🇧🇷 Shortly thereafter, in the same month, the rapper’s grandmother died. In July 2020, singer Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan after an altercation at a Hollywood party. The rapper claimed that fragments of the bullet hurt her foot. However, versions of the story are varied: TMZ alleges that she would have stepped on broken glass, while Lanez reaffirmed her innocence. The case will be heard in court over the next few months.

Megan’s provocative attitude drew criticism from gossip commentator Ben Shapiro and singer Cee Lo Green. This November, she sparked controversy on social media by criticizing Drake for making a reference to the rapper, in a song from his new album with rapper 21 Savage – in it, the rapper suggests that Megan would be lying about being shot by singer Tory Lanez in 2020. And while she was in New York preparing to appear on SNL, burglars took jewelry worth an estimated $300,000 (R$1.6 million) from her Los Angeles home.

On the business side, she is embroiled in an ugly row – the details of which she openly shares on her Twitter account – with the company that produces her music. Megan sued the producer for US$ 1 million (R$ 5.37 million) in royalties. Details leaked online allege that 1501 profits from 60% of royalties, 50% of revenues from publishing the singer’s songs and another 30% of the proceeds from her concerts and partnerships. “It’s easy to express yourself through memes on social networks,” says Steve Zager, the producer’s lawyer, referring to Megan. “It’s a little harder when you have to swear to tell the truth in a court of law.” On the other hand, 1501 claims that Megan owes US$ 10 million (R$ 53.7 million) to the producer for the unpaid profit installments. The singer, who signed with Jay Z’s production company Roc Nation in 2019, disputes the debt.

With millions on the line, Megan isn’t letting this legal fight paralyze her. “In such a short period of time and with all the problems she encountered along the way, she still manages to smile, lift her head and keep going,” says Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation. She will play a series of concerts around the world in 2023 and release another album. Additionally, she struck a deal with Netflix to produce, including a comedy based on her childhood. Finally, the media corporation Time Inc. will pay her US$ 3 million (R$ 16.13 million) to make a documentary about the rapper’s life. “I’ve been pushing really hard since 2019,” says Megan. At her peak, she will definitely do anything to make her hater fight to forget her.