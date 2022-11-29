Meredith breaks rules and destroys the show itself; understand · TV news

Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) went over everything and everyone in this Tuesday’s episode (26) of Grey’s Anatomy. Thus, the doctor left a trail of destruction in the corridors of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital and managed to end even the series itself, which will have the mission to rise from the ashes next season.

The episode You Are the Blood (You are the Blood, in free translation) was the 400th chapter of the plot, shown in the United States since 2005. Therefore, the series writers invested in numerous flashbacks to show how Meredith built her career at the former Seattle Grace Hospital.

While the past was full of achievements, stories and stubbornness, the present repeated this formula by showing the complications of a surgery led by Meredith, but prohibited by Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). Because of the lack of blood in the hospital, the procedure had to be ended in a hurry and, post-operatively, the patient died.

This perilous adventure was witnessed by the representative of the Board of Medicine, who was making the final inspection to decide whether the Gray Sloan residency program would remain active. Meanwhile, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) confronted Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) over the complaint that the military had released medicine for a veteran to commit euthanasia.

Aware that the doctor had committed a crime, however well it was, Bailey decided to report Hunt to the police after resolving the crisis at the hospital’s blood bank. So the couple had time to grab the kids and flee Seattle.

April Kepner (Sarah Drew), who left the series in the 14th season, made a special appearance in this episode and was forced by Bailey to take care of the hospital emergency while the manager tried to solve the crisis at the medical center. Because of the lack of blood, Jackson Avery’s partner (Jesse Williams) was forced to close this department of the hospital — which was also noticed by the representative of the Council.

Among the few, and brief, good things that occurred in this episode are the evolution of Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen), who made advances in her cancer treatment; the loving reconciliation between Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Kai Bartley (ER Fightmaster), and the peace flag between friends Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Atticus Lincoln, Link (Chris Carmack).

Down hill

Amidst the state of chaos at Gray Sloan, the representative of the Board of Medicine noticed that hospital managers were always trying to hide something. Furthermore, Meredith’s disobedience and the patient’s death caused the evaluator to decide to close the residency program.

In this way, young doctors like Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) and Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot) were forced to collect their belongings and look for another hospital to complete their training. Exhausted, Bailey resigned from Gray Sloan and left this whole mess in Meredith’s hands.

The protagonist of the series took out her revolt on her beloved Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), who granted her request and left the hospital. Meredith still tried to back out, but it was too late. In the end, the doctor agreed to think about Avery’s proposal to remain at Gray Sloan and work on rebuilding the residency program, which she herself had helped to destroy.

If this was the last episode of the series, Grey’s Anatomy would have ended with a complete narrative arc. After all, it’s been 18 seasons with countless rises and falls for Meredith Grey. Since this is not the case, and the series will have a 19th season, it will now be up to Meredith herself to swallow her pride and work to make Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital shine again.

The new year of the series begins in the United States on October 6th. In Brazil, Grey’s Anatomy is shown by Sony Channel. Previous seasons of the medical drama are available on Globoplay, Prime Video and Star+.