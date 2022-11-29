Microsoft announces the last two free Xbox Live Gold games for 2022

Microsoft has just revealed the free games for December 2022 that will be delivered to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Remembering that from last month now there are only two titles. So these are the last ones for the current year.

Microsoft has officially announced the new Xbox Games With Gold titles for December 2022! These games are available for free download for Xbox Live Gold members (including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers).

Colt Canyon (December 1st to 31st)

Hold on to your hats, partner. Let me tell you a story about a gunslinger who was presumed dead and his partner kidnapped. It’s time for you to head to Colt Canyon, an unforgiving western landscape filled with hidden treasure, weapons, danger and bloodthirsty scum. Shoot your way through and maybe blow up some TNT stuff along the way with a spaghetti western soundtrack humming in the background. Save your partner and other innocents, and if you’re lucky, you’ll have a lot of fun doing it and not end up as vulture food.

Bladed Fury (December 16 to January 15)

Accused of murder and exiled, Princess Ji embarks on an action-packed and breathtaking journey to prove her innocence, rescue her sister and blaze a trail of bloody revenge. Unleash your side-scrolling skills in this classic 2D game based on Chinese mythology. Take on enemies and ancient gods using high-octane combo attacks! The art and sound design are beautifully rendered, mixing traditional flourishes with a surreal twist.

