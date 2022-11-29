Migrants travel 11 days crouched at the helm of a ship to reach Spain

Stowaways were rescued by the Spanish guard and treated for mild dehydration and hypothermia; two were deported this Tuesday

REUTERS / MARITIME SAFETY

Migrants arrive in Spain dehydrated and suffering from hypothermia



immigrants from Nigeria crouched for 11 days at the helm of the oil and chemical tanker Alithini II bound for the Canary Islands, in Spain🇧🇷 The three stowaways were rescued on Monday, the 28th, by the Spanish coast guard. Canary Islands migration consultant Txema Santana said it is up to the ship operator to look after stowaways unless they apply for international protection or have some health exception. The 183-meter vessel, sailing under the Maltese flag, arrived in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, after departing Lagos, Nigeria, on Nov. 17 and sailing along the West African coast, according to Marine Traffic. The stowaways were treated for moderate dehydration and hypothermia, Canary Islands emergency services and the Red Cross said. One of the migrants was in a more serious condition and had to be taken to another hospital on the island. After receiving care, two of the three immigrants were returned to the ship this Tuesday to be deported, as, according to Spanish law, stowaways who do not apply for asylum must be returned to their port of origin. The Spanish-owned Canary Islands are a popular gateway for African migrants trying to reach Europe🇧🇷 The number of migrants who illegally arrived in the archipelago by sea dropped 17.6% to 14,875 in the first ten months of 2022 compared to the previous year, according to the Ministry of the Interior. The Alithini II, owned by Gardenia Shiptrade SA, is managed by Athens-based Astra Ship Management, according to the public shipment database Equasis. Astra Ship Management did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

*With information from Reuters