Mother of Gabriel Jesus’ daughter posts photo going to Qatar

A possible breakup between Raiane Lima and Gabriel Jesus was heavily speculated in the media after they stopped following each other on social media. The couple announced in May this year the birth of their daughter, Helena, but only the striker traveled to Qatar, as he is competing in the World Cup with the Brazilian national team.

It so happens that, on Sunday afternoon (27), the woman from Pernambuco posted a series of stories traveling with the little baby to the host country of the 2022 World Cup.

“Helena ready for the next 14 hours of flight. And mom too. Qatar left”, published Raiane.

When Jesus moved from Manchester City to Arsenal, Raiane continued to live with the athlete in England. The speculation that they were no longer together happened at the end of the European season, a few days before the start of the World Cup, while the striker was training in Italy with the Brazilian delegation. It was exactly during this period that they stopped posting pictures together – something that already happened infrequently – and they also stopped following their respective profiles on Instagram.

It is still not known with 100% certainty if she still maintains a relationship with the player, even going to Qatar.

Raiane Lima, mother of Gabriel Jesus’ daughter, posts a photo traveling to Qatar Image: Playback/Instagram