Müller shows confidence in Germany: ‘We just need some magic moments’ – 11/29/2022

Germany got into a tricky situation for the third round of the World Cup group stage. It doesn’t just depend on your own strengths. But striker Thomas Müller preaches that the Germans think first about the game against Costa Rica, and then about the duel between Japan and Spain.

– The game against Spain was already a high-pressure situation. At the end of the day, we all know what we have to do and show to be able to perform on the pitch. I don’t have the feeling that bad results or performances are due to nervousness,” he said on Tuesday. And he amended:

– We all know moments of pressure and we can handle them. We just need some magic moments-she completed.

Germany are the only Group E team not relying solely on their Group E strengths. Even if they do get their first World Cup win, they’ll have to hope Japan don’t beat the Spanish side.? A tie in the other game or even a victory for the Samurais takes the definition to the goal difference. Any other result means a premature goodbye to Qatar.

-> Check the World Cup table

On goal difference, Müller and company are -1, plus a point won. Costa Rica has a -6 balance, but three points won. Japan have 0 points, but also added three points. Spain, on the other hand, have four points and a seven-goal difference.