NASA capsule breaks record on mission preparing humans to return to the moon

  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC News Science Reporter

The Orion capsule looking at the Moon and Earth on Monday

NASA’s Orion capsule has reached an important milestone in its mission around the Moon.

On Monday (28/11), it reached a distance of about 430,000 km from Earth – the farthest that any spacecraft designed to transport humans has traveled.

The capsule is unmanned. But if she completes the current flight without incident, there will be astronauts on board on the next trip in two years’ time.

NASA is planning a series of increasingly complex missions with Orion.

