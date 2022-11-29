“Negotiating the hiring”; Kannemann is ready to leave Grêmio and a likely future draws the attention of the fans

With the confirmation of Renato Gaúcho in the technical command of the team in 2023, the Guild already moving towards the next season. In addition to players who may arrive to reinforce the Gremista squad, some players from the current squad may leave the Tricolor Gaucho🇧🇷

According to information brought firsthand by journalist Lucas Costa, Santos would be approaching a negotiation with Argentine defender Kannemann. The player won important titles at Tricolor and may leave the team at the end of this season.

“According to information from Rio Grande do Sul, Santos is negotiating the hiring of Argentine defender Kannemann, from Grêmio”published Lucas Costa on his Twitter, about the possibility of the defender leaving Imortal.

The Twitter profile Tudo de Grêmio had already stated that the player would not renew with the Club. “Grêmio will not renew with Kannemann, who leaves the club on December 31. The requested amount was 1 million per month for 4 years, and the board understands that no one is bigger than the club. The athlete has already unfollowed Grêmio on social networks🇧🇷

According to data collected by the “Transfermarkt” portal, the 31-year-old Argentine defender has his contract ending on December 31. In the 2022 season, he faced physical problems and entered the field only eight times in the year.