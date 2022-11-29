Netflix Still Doesn’t Have Original Hanukkah Movies in 2022

Another year is coming to an end, and it’s another year that Netflix has no Hanukkah movies. At this point, it’s like they’re actively trying not to have at least one Hanukkah movie for the holiday season.

Considering they have a Christmas movie for every scenario imaginable (how many twins can Vanessa Hudgens have?), it seems worse and worse that they have absolutely no Hanukkah or Jewish holiday movies.

And by Hanukkah movies, I don’t mean the story behind the holiday with the oil lasting eight nights when it was barely supposed to last one. I mean the movies that Netflix does best: romance novels. Give us the Hanukkah romantic comedies we crave.

Give us the burned-out businesswoman who goes home to her small hometown for Hanukkah to visit her family only to discover that the guy who works on her parents’ car is the love of her life.

Netflix has no original Hanukkah movies for the 2022 holiday season

Give us the unfortunate 30-something who falls in love with a rabbi. Not to give you any ideas, Netflix, but there are so many books you could adapt just in the “falls in love with a rabbi” category. You guys love adapting books. I recommend The Intimacy Experiment by Rosie Danan.

You might as well go with the estranged son who comes home to his family only to find that his childhood best friend and the guy he went to Hebrew class with is now hot AF and also his one true love. There are endless possibilities.

And how could we forget the fake dating trope? Maybe a Jewish flower girl doesn’t want to once again see her family without a girlfriend? Then she enlists the next customer who walks through her door. But, uh oh, they might just be catching true feelings for each other.

And let’s be honest, when Hallmark has tons of Hanukkah movies right now, it doesn’t seem great that Netflix doesn’t have any. When you type “Hanukkah” into the search bar, the only real Jewish movie is a 2018 movie called The Awakening by Motti Wolkenbrush, which is Jewish, but it’s not a Hanukkah movie. AND My Unorthodox Life doesn’t count.

So Netflix, I once again implore you to make some Hanukkah movies. Whether it’s romance, action or comedy, we Jews need a few movies to watch during the eight days we light the menorah.

And while I’m not their biggest fan, if they have to include Adam Sandler, so be it. Just do it better, Netflix.

What types of Hanukkah movies would you like to see Netflix make? Let us know in the comments below!