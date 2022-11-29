Netherlands beats Qatar and advances with 1st place

Gave logic to Al Bayt. The Netherlands confirmed their favoritism against the worst host in the history of the World Cups, beat Qatar by 2 and 0 and advanced with the first place in Group A of the World Cup. The Dutch built the result with goals from Gakpo —who takes over the top scorer in the tournament alongside Enner Valencia and Mbappé, all with three— and De Jong. The second wave of the group went to Senegal, who beat Ecuador by 2 to 1.

Group A arrived in the last round with the promise of a lot of mathematics to define the rankings and first place, since the Netherlands and Ecuador entered the field tied for the lead in points (4), wins (1), goal difference (2), goals scored (3) and goals against (1). In this way, the first place would be the one who won their game by a higher goal difference than the rival. But that wasn’t even necessary.

With the defeat of Ecuador, the Netherlands ended the first phase isolated at the top of Group A, with seven points, five goals scored and only one conceded (in the tie with Ecuador). Senegal took second place, with six points, against Ecuador’s four. Qatar, in turn, said goodbye to the crowd with the third defeat in three games, something unprecedented for a host – and once again without rocking the nets, as it was in the debut.

Holland’s opponent will still be known today (29), with the games at 4 pm (Brasília time) in Group B: Wales x England and Iran x United States. Whoever takes second place in the group will open the round of 16 against Laranja Mecânica this Saturday (3), at 12:00 (Brasília time), at the Khalifa International stadium.

With the qualifications, Netherlands and Senegal now join Brazil, France and Portugal, teams that guaranteed a place in the round of 16 even before the third round.

Gakpo, always him, puts Holland in front and equals Cruyff

Image: Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Needing a wide victory in order not to risk losing the first place in the group, the Netherlands wanted to open the scoring soon to be more relaxed in the match. But it wasn’t like that. It took 26 minutes —and a few scares from the Qatari attack— to finally take the lead. And do you know who? Always with him: young Gakpo, 23 years old. And with a goal.

In a play very well worked on the left, the sector most explored by the Netherlands since the beginning of the game, Gakpo received from Memphis in the middle, played Klaassen, received it back and, with plenty of space ahead, finished with a right with category, in the left corner of the goalkeeper. Holland’s fourth goal in Qatar, Gakpo’s third, who took over the artillery and equaled the mark of the legendary Cruyff, who also has three goals in World Cups — all of them scored in the 1974 Cup by the Dutch Carossel.

And it wasn’t just that. With the goal, the striker became the first player in Dutch history to score in every match in a World Cup first round.

Attentive, De Jong reassures Holland

Image: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

If in the initial stage Holland needed more than 25 minutes to score, in the second half the story was easier, thanks to a lack of attention from the Qatari defense. At 5min, Klaassen crossed from the right on the second post, Memphis dominated from the back and kicked from close range. Barsham defended in the reflex, but, in the rebound, De Jong arrived before the defenders of Qatar and sent it to the nets. 2-0 and tranquility for Louis van Gaal’s team.

VAR kicks in

Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The orange crowd celebrated again at 24min of the final stage, but the joy was contained by VAR. After Berghuis scored, referee Bakary Gassama was called to review the shot on the video monitor and ended up disallowing the goal due to a touch on Gakpo’s arm at the origin of the move. Later, in stoppage time, Berghuis got close again, but the left-handed shot stamped the crossbar.

Qatar says goodbye with yet another negative record

Image: ANP via Getty Images

After ‘securing’ the worst campaign of a host in the history of the Cups with two defeats in two games, Qatar accumulated today another negative record. It became the first host country in the competition’s history to lose its three group stage fixtures. In the three games, he conceded seven goals and scored only one.

Datasheet

Netherlands 2 x 0 Qatar

Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 3

Place: Stadium Al bayt, in Al-Khor (QAT🇧🇷

Date and time: November 29, 2022, at 12:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Bakary Gassama (Gambia)

Assistants: Elvis Noupue (Cameroon) and Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel Abo El Regal (Egypt)

Yellow cards: Aké (HOL)

Goal: Gakpo (HOL), at 26min of the first half; De Jong (HOL), 5min into the second half

Netherlands: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk and Aké; Dumfries, De Roon (Koopmeiners), De Jong (Taylor) and Blind; Klaassen (Berghuis); Gakpo (Weghorst) and Memphis (Janssen). Technician: louis van gaal

Qatar: Barsham; Mohamad (Khidir), Pedro Miguel, Khoukhi, Hassam and Ahmed; Madibo (Boudiaf), Al Haydos (Assadalla) and Hatem (Alaaeldin); Akram Afif and Almoez Ali (Muntari). Technician: Felix Sanchez