Netherlands, Ecuador and England to a tie for the ‘eighth’

The Netherlands, Ecuador and England today need a draw to qualify for the ‘eighth round’ of the 2022 World Cup, in the third round of their respective groups, with Iran, by Carlos Queiroz, also in the fight.

In Group A, the Netherlands face the host and already eliminated Qatar in the last round of the group stage and they know that a draw is enough to move forward, as happens to Ecuador in the match against Senegal.

The African team, on the other hand, needs to win to guarantee that it will be in the round of 16, with the two group games taking place at 18:00 local time (15:00 in Lisbon).

The Netherlands and Ecuador, in the event of a defeat, and Senegal, in the event of a draw, can also qualify, but in this scenario they already depend on third parties, the first tiebreaker being the difference between goals scored and conceded.

Regarding Group B, England only needs a draw in the game against Wales to be present in the ‘eighth’, while the Welsh know that only a triumph leaves them with chances of achieving qualification.

In the other game of the ‘poule’, Iran, led by the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, knows that a triumph against the United States qualifies, but the same happens with the North Americans, who have simpler accounts: if they win they are qualified, if they lose or tie they go ‘home’.

Iran can go through with a draw, just as England can go through with a defeat, but here they already depend on third parties.

The Wales-England and Iran-United States games are scheduled for 22:00 (19:00).

The World Cup, with the participation of the Portuguese national team, runs until December 18, in Qatar.