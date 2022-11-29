Neymar also had fever in the Brazilian national team, reveals Vinicius Jr.

Brazil national team is dealing with several players with flu-like symptoms at the Qatar World Cup

Neymar was another player from the Brazilian national team who showed flu symptoms in recent days at world Cup from Qatar. The rRevelation was made by Vinicius Jr. after the 1-0 victory over Switzerland this Monday (28), at Estádio Lusail. According to him, the star had a fever🇧🇷

“He was sad that he couldn’t come, he’s a little bad. Not only for the foot, but a little fever too, but hoping he recovers as soon as possible,” said the young striker.

BRAZIL 1 x 0 SWITZERLAND: WATCH THE GAME COMPACT ON ESPN ON STAR+ WITH NARRATION BY PAULO ANDRADE AND COMMENTS BY MÁRIO MARRA

There was expectation that the number 10 could accompany the Brazilian delegation at the stadium, but he stayed at the hotel doing physical therapy, trying to recover from the ligament injury suffered in his right ankle🇧🇷 Danilo, who has the same problem, but on his left foot, was with the team🇧🇷

Antony was the most serious case that the selection had among those who had flu symptoms🇧🇷 He missed two training sessions, but resumed work on Sunday and, this Monday, entered the second half against the Swiss. He downplayed the problem.

“It was a malaise that I felt. The throat, a little cough. I just got a little worse than the others🇧🇷 But I’m fine, recovering, so I’m 100%. I think it was the air conditioning. I ended up hanging up. I stayed two days very bad, very bad. But now I’m fine”, explained Antony, who avoided revealing who all the “others” are. “There are some players, but I think the air may have harmed.”

Lucas Paquetá also had flu symptoms and did not do all the training with the group on Saturday. He was tested for COVID-19, but the test was negative.