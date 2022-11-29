Neymar celebrates Brazil’s classification and thanks Vini Jr’s tribute







Neymar posts tribute to Vini Jr on social media Photo: Playback/Instagram/@neymarjr

The number 10 of the Brazilian national team, Neymar, is recovering from an ankle injury suffered during Brazil’s debut at the World Cup in Qatar, but that hasn’t stopped cheering for his teammates. On social media, the star thanked Vini Jr. in the game this Monday, 28, against Switzerland.

Vini scored against Switzerland in the 19th minute, but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review. At the celebration, he honored Neymar, and the castmate watched the moment and published a photo on Instagram saying: “Classified. Too bad the goal didn’t count, but thanks for the tribute.”





Neymar thanked Vini Jr. Photo: Playback/Instagram/@neymarjr

Neymar also published a photo in which his leg appears with an immobilizing boot to protect the injured ankle, and, in the background, the television broadcasting the game between Brazil and Switzerland.

On Twitter, Neymar also praised Casemiro, who scored the winning goal for Brazil by 1-0 against the Swiss national team. “Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time,” he wrote.

Neymar suffered ligament damage and bone swelling in his right ankle and was a doubt for the World Cup games, although his recovery is going well. According to the medical team, he will not be on the field in the third round of the group stage, which will be held next Friday, 3rd, at 4 pm (Brasília time), against Cameroon. And it is not known whether the star will be released to reinforce the team in the round of 16.

Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time —Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 28, 2022

