Neymar with fever and outbreak in the national team: can you tell the difference between flu and covid? – 11/28/2022

The Brazilian team faces flu-like symptoms during the World Cup. This Monday (28), Vinícius Jr. said that Neymar had a fever, but other players also suffered from the signs.

Antony said he felt unwell, had a cough and a sore throat. Today, despite claiming to be recovered, he was hoarse in the mixed zone. Raphinha was another who left the stadium saying he was hoarse.

Before, Lucas Paquetá also had symptoms, but did not stay at the hotel on training days. He even played the entire first half against Switzerland, but was replaced by Tite.

O UOL Sport found that businessmen, people who work with athletes and family members also had symptoms in recent days.

The team’s medical department follows the cases closely and has treated everything as “discomfort”. The CBF even stated that Neymar’s health is not a concern.

FIFA does not include in its protocol the obligation of the covid test for any selection. Qatar also removed the covid test obligation for fans, journalists and everyone who was going to travel to the country to follow the World Cup. There is also no requirement for proof of vaccination.

Can you differentiate covid, flu, cold and sinusitis?

Diseases like covid, flu, cold and sinusitis are quite common, and most have in common the transmission caused by a virus. Fever, headaches and body aches, tiredness and malaise are prevalent symptoms among all.

Some signs even manage to give clues, but only a blood test or a specific laboratory test – or a self-test, in the case of covid – can confirm the diagnosis, warn health experts.

To clarify doubts, Live well separated the main differences between the diseases:

Covid-19

Infection with the coronavirus can occur with or without symptoms. In general, the strains do not change the way the disease manifests itself — even so, with the arrival of omicron, sore throat became more reported as a symptom.

Fever, tiredness and dry cough are the most common symptoms, and are often associated with loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, rashes, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chills or dizziness.

Among symptoms of serious conditions are shortness of breath, loss of appetite, confusion, persistent pain or pressure in the chest and temperature above 38°C, according to the WHO (World Health Organization). Other serious but less common signs are irritability, reduced consciousness, anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances and neurological complications such as stroke.

According to the CDC (US Center for Disease Control), symptoms of covid-19 can appear from two to 14 days after infection. Among patients with the omicron variant, symptoms may appear within three days of infection.

The diagnosis is made by clinical examination and by laboratory tests on samples taken mainly from the nose.

The flu

The flu is caused by the influenza virus, which has hundreds of mutations. This is why the vaccine against the disease needs to be updated and administered every year.

The symptoms are very similar to those of covid-19, the difference is that its incubation period tends to be shorter. That is, the signs appear faster (often from one day to the next) and the worsening of the condition tends to be acute.

The most common complaints of the flu are: cough (usually dry), fever, headache, body aches and malaise and tiredness. Sore throat, diarrhea (especially in children), and a runny or stuffy nose (stuffy nose) may occur.

Treatment for flu relief involves symptomatic medications (antipyretics and analgesics), oral hydration (drinking plenty of water throughout the day) and rest.

common cold

The common cold is mainly caused by rhinoviruses that affect the upper airways and are circulating among the population throughout the year. Its incubation period ranges from one to nine days.

Symptoms are usually milder than the flu and last for about four days, manifesting as a runny nose, blocked and itchy nose and, more rarely, a dry cough, throat irritation and low-grade fever.

There is no specific treatment, only control of the disease with antipyretics, analgesics, rest and hydration.

Sinusitis

Sinusitis is an acute or chronic inflammation of the sinuses. Caused by viruses or bacteria, in addition to pollution, thermal shocks, foreign body and anatomical changes in the nose. Headache, thick nasal or posterior throat secretion, cough, smell changes and fever are symptoms.

The diagnosis is made by physical examination, nasal endoscopy and imaging tests. Treatment includes nasal or oral corticosteroids, nasal cleansing with saline solution, antibiotics, or even surgery.

*With information from a report published on 06/09/22.