Nicole Kidman buys $100,000 hat worn by Hugh Jackman in musical

Actress Nicole Kidman honored her friend and actor Hugh Jackman in the play “The Music Man”, on Broadway, in New York (USA). And after the presentation, the star participated in an auction where she managed to buy a hat used by the interpreter of Wolverine. The purchased item is part of Jackman’s costume and the investment was US$ 100,000. According to the portal Just Jared, proceeds went to charities, Broadway Cares and Equity Fights AIDs.

“I love you, I love Broadway and I love what they do, Broadway Cares,” said the actress as she took the stage. “I’ve known Nicole for nearly 30 years. I’ve worked with her, and I can tell you that this is not a surprise. She is one of the most generous souls I know,” said Jackman. “The generosity that emanates from Nicole Kidman leaves me speechless! You are incredible. Thank you for your friendship and support!”, said the actor when sharing the moment.

