Nicole Kidman buys Hugh Jackman’s hat for $100,000, donates it to charity

What wonderful! Actress Nicole Kidman won for US$100,000 – almost R$530,000 – a hat worn by her friend and actor Hugh Jackman in the play “The Music Man”, on Broadway, in New York (USA). Do you know what for? To help a charity. Look what a person!
Right after the presentation of the play, the actress made a point of honoring Jackman – our eternal Wolverine – and made this gesture of generosity at the auction that took place after the musical. (video below)
“I have known Nicole for almost 30 years. I’ve worked with her before, I can say that this is not a surprise. She is one of the most generous souls I know”, said an emotional Hugh Jackman, who honored her on social networks.
Video
The friend’s act of generosity was published by the actor himself who wrote: “The generosity that emanates from Nicole Kidman leaves me speechless! You are awesome. Thank you for your friendship and support!” the actor wrote in the caption of the video.
According to the Just Jared portal, the amount was directed to charities such as Broadway Cares and Equity Fights AIDs.
Wonderful Nicole! Beautiful in every way!
Check out Jackman’s video and post:
The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank you for your friendship and support! @MusicManBway @NicholastheWard @BCEFA pic.twitter.com/ZMUsgdIqAU
—Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 27, 2022
With information from Variety