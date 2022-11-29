Nicole Kidman buys Hugh Jackman’s hat for $100,000, donates it to charity

What wonderful! Actress Nicole Kidman won for US$100,000 – almost R$530,000 – a hat worn by her friend and actor Hugh Jackman in the play “The Music Man”, on Broadway, in New York (USA). Do you know what for? To help a charity. Look what a person!

Right after the presentation of the play, the actress made a point of honoring Jackman – our eternal Wolverine – and made this gesture of generosity at the auction that took place after the musical. (video below)

“I have known Nicole for almost 30 years. I’ve worked with her before, I can say that this is not a surprise. She is one of the most generous souls I know”, said an emotional Hugh Jackman, who honored her on social networks.