North Korea: Leader Kim Jong-un grooming his daughter to be his successor?

Kim Jong Un and his daughter took part in a photo session with scientists, engineers and officials at the test of the new intercontinental ballistic missile

Kim Jong-un and his daughter took part in a photo session with scientists, engineers and officials at the test of the new intercontinental ballistic missile

The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in public for the second time in a week, sparking speculation that she may be being groomed to succeed her father.

State media in the country did not reveal the girl’s name or age and only described her as the leader’s “most beloved” or “precious” daughter.

North Korean state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday (27/11) that Kim and his daughter met with soldiers, scientists and others involved in the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile this month.

The latest KCNA photos were undated but said Kim and her daughter stood before a crowd “full of boundless passion and happiness” who expressed “the highest glory and ardent reverence for him”.

