now you can send messages to yourself

If you keep a group with yourself to send files or register reminders, know that WhatsApp now has a solution for this. Starting this Monday (28), an update will allow you to officially send messages to yourself.

In practice, owners of iPhones and phones with Android system will have a contact registered in their respective names. According to WhatsApp, the feature begins to be released today, gradually reaching all users in the coming weeks.

When trying to send a message, the person’s name will be highlighted with the note “Messages to me”. Just tap on it and start sending messages to yourself.

According to WhatsApp, the feature brings the convenience of being able to easily send you your “to-do list, reminders, shopping lists and any other note”. Another possibility is to try to transfer files from WhatsApp Web to the cell phone and vice versa.

The feature that allows you to send a message to yourself is being tested since the beginning of November. Some users of the beta version of WhatsApp for Android were already using the functionality.

Step by step to send message to yourself on WhatsApp