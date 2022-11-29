Nubank is depositing BRL 300 in customer accounts: see how to earn

The customers of Nubank, especially football fans, can receive various prizes from the digital bank during this World Cup. This time, fintech users can apply for benefits through the Nubolãonew action that is offering 100 prizes every week, until the end of the world tournament.

O Nubank is giving away 400 prizes of R$400 each week, divided into R$300 in cash and R$100 in vouchers for the winner to use at McDonald’s.

It is important to point out that every customer guess will be given a lucky number. In addition, participating in a private group, the guesser can receive 5 more numbers, that is, the more opinions, the more chances the customer will have to be awarded.

How does the award work?

As already mentioned, the customer competes for prizes with each guess given through NuBolão. According to fintech, the more the user opines, the more chances they have to win the prizes.

According to Nubank, the award is happening as follows:

For the overall ranking in the group stage

1st place – R$20,000 in Nubank Boxes plus a R$3,000 voucher to use at McDonald’s;

2nd place – R$12,000 in Nubank Boxes plus a R$3,000 voucher to use at McDonald’s;

3rd place – R$5,000 in Nubank Boxes plus a R$3,000 voucher to use at McDonald’s.

For the overall ranking of the final of the world cup

1st place – R$60,000 deposited in Nubank boxes plus a R$3,000 voucher to use at McDonald’s;

2nd place – R$35,000 deposited in Nubank boxes plus a R$3,000 voucher to use at McDonald’s;

3rd place – R$20,000 deposited in Nubank boxes plus a R$3,000 voucher to use at McDonald’s.

It is important to point out that those interested can already start guessing from the 27th of this month and the period will end on the last day of the World Cup game.

How to participate in NuBolão?

The new feature is released in the app Nubank since the 20th of November. According to fintech, to participate, the customer must be at least 18 years old and hold an active account at the digital bank.

To start the procedure, click on the “NuBolão” option, located on the application’s homepage, and send your guesses. Interested parties who do not yet have an account at the digital bank can become customers until the end of the World Cup and thus compete for prizes.