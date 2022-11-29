O Megafone na Copa: ‘shipping’ the combo players and singers

The sixth episode of the podcast O Megafone na Copa talks about “neymardependence”, comments on the game against Switzerland and takes the backstage conversation beyond the pitch. The reporter sent to Qatar, Joo Vtor Marques and the journalists Luiza Rocha and Humberto Martins receive the reporter fromand Superesportes Matheus Muratori for the analysis of possible couples. Vincius Junior and Iza? Anitta and Richarlison.

Additionally, the commentary team created a test of leader and a game of discord to get in the Qatari hypervigilance mood.

The O Megafone na Copa podcast airs from Monday to Friday on O Megafone’s profile on all podcast aggregators and brings curiosities about Qatar, travel tips and a lot about the backstage of the competition.