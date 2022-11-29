O Megafone na Copa: ‘shipping’ the combo players and singers

The sixth episode of the podcast O Megafone na Copa talks about “neymardependence”, comments on the game against Switzerland and takes the backstage conversation beyond the pitch. The reporter sent to Qatar, Joo Vtor Marques and the journalists Luiza Rocha and Humberto Martins receive the reporter from State of Minas and Superesportes Matheus Muratori for the analysis of possible couples. Vincius Junior and Iza? Anitta and Richarlison.

Additionally, the commentary team created a test of leader and a game of discord to get in the Qatari hypervigilance mood.

The O Megafone na Copa podcast airs from Monday to Friday on O Megafone’s profile on all podcast aggregators and brings curiosities about Qatar, travel tips and a lot about the backstage of the competition.

As he did during the Olympic Games in Japan, special envoy João Vtor Marques talks with journalists Luiza Rocha and Humberto Martins about daily life in the cities where the games are held and, in a very relaxed way, tells stories from the B side of Doha.
The World Cup in Qatar, the first in a country in the Middle East, comes more than 1,500 days after the end of the World Cup in Russia, in 2018.

photo: Disclosure

Qatar has more than 22,000 cameras in areas with high tourist traffic.

The Origin of The Megaphone

At that time, real-time information on the match against Yugoslavia reached the newsroom via telephone and were passed on to a crowd in front of the newspaper’s headquarters in Belo Horizonte through a megaphone and a large scoreboard. The first live event in the newspaper’s history in sports competitions.

