Olivia Wilde on Florence Pugh: “We work really well together”

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde and

Olivia Wilde🇧🇷 Harry Styles🇧🇷 Florence Pugh🇧🇷 Jason Sudeikis and Shia LaBeouf are some of the well-known faces from the movie “Don’t Worry Darling”. And suddenly, the luxury cast became an explosive cast when the film’s production was the scene of several controversies long before the world premiere at the International Film Festival in Venice.

During the premiere of the feature film Olivia Wilde faced several questions from journalists about the absence of the protagonist of the film, Florence Pugh, on the red carpet. It is said that the two had a falling out during the recordings, but so far it is not known for sure what caused this tension. To the press, Olivia justified that the delay of the actress, who arrived in time for the premiere of the film, was due to the fact that she was filming “Dune: Part Two“, in Budapest, capital of Hungary.

On the latest cover of vanity fair, Wilde returned again to comment on the rumors and praised her co-worker. “Florence’s performance in this film is amazing. It is simply baffling to me that the media prefers to focus on baseless rumours, overshadowing her profound talent. She deserves better than that. As well as the film and everyone who worked so hard on it”, said Wilde, About the rumors the producer also added: “The Internet feeds itself, I do not need to contribute”.

Not skimping on praise, the actress underlined that “Florence is one of the most sought-after actresses in the universe. I think because of that some people expect her to be more involved in social media. I didn’t hire her to publish content”, she stressed, further adding that Florence “fulfilled expectations” and did the job she was hired for “perfectly”. “And that’s all that matters to me.”, assured Olivia, producer of the film “Don’t Worry Darling”.

“She surprised me. And every day she was in awe of her work. We work really well together.” The producer couldn’t help but highlight the idea that her film is about, “about the incredible power of women, what we are capable of when we unite and how easy it is to take away a woman’s power by using other women to judge and shame them. them,” he recalled.

The film hits theaters on September 23.