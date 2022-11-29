On game day in Brazil, Neymar shades critics







Neymar and Tite Photo: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Neymar does not enter the field in Brazil’s game this Monday, 28, against Switzerland, but on social networks the star is still present and sending indirect messages to his critics.

On his Instagram, the striker reposted an old post by basketball star LeBron James.

“It is not the critic who counts; it is not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is really in the arena, whose face is stained with dust and sweat. and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who falls short again and again, because there is no effort without error and failure,” says the publication.





Photo: Instagram

Neymar has been out of the Cup since he suffered a lateral ligament injury to his right ankle along with a small bone swelling during the game in the victory against Serbia. The PSG star’s foot was caught by Milenkovic’s knee during a Serbian tackle.

Even injured, the attacker continues to be criticized on the networks, even with the support of colleagues, who speak of his effort for a full recovery.





Neymar leaves game with swollen ankle Photo: Molly Darlington / Reuters

In a press conference, Marquinhos stated that “Neymar is sleeping in physiotherapy and undergoing treatment 24 hours a day”.

“I see him very well and confident on his return. He’s focused,” said the Brazilian national team defender.

End of ‘Neymardependence’?

This Monday, ‘Neymardependence’ in the Brazilian national team will be put to the test in the duel for the second round of Group G at the World Cup in Qatar.

In addition to Neymar, coach Tite will not be able to count on Danilo for the duel scheduled for 1 pm, at the 974 stadium, who was diagnosed with a medial ligament injury in his left ankle.

Initially, the duo is out of the 1st phase of the World Cup in Qatar.

