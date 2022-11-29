Page that calls director a bolsonarista on Wikipedia is still active

The page about the general director of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), Silvinei Vasques, on Wikipedia remains available even after the corporation’s intelligence sector asked for the “immediate” removal of the profile.

The letter was sent to the platform’s office in San Francisco, in the United States, just over two weeks ago. At that point, the PRF had already been dragged into the center of accusations of rigging to benefit President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign for re-election.

The PRF’s Directorate of Intelligence said that there was “undue exposure” of the corporation and its “maximum leader”. In addition to the request to remove the page from the air, the letter requests the identification of those responsible for the information conveyed for the “evaluation of possible measures to be adopted”.

“It should be noted that the content has a clearly political bias and the insertion of pejorative information about the institution’s leader goes beyond the limits of the regular exercise of the right to inform”, says an excerpt from the document signed by the director of Intelligence of the PRF Luís Carlos Resichak Junior.

Wikipedia works like a collaborative digital encyclopedia: any registered person can update the site’s content as long as they indicate the source of the information.

PRF offensive is mentioned on the page

The page not only remains available for access, but also makes reference to the letter of the PRF. The addendum was included at the end of the text.

“On November 13, 2022, the PRF’s Intelligence Directorate sent a letter to the free encyclopedia Wikipedia asking for the deletion of the page about Silvinei Vasques and the identification of those responsible for editing for ‘evaluation of possible measures to be adopted’. that there was ‘undue exposure’ of the corporation and its ‘top manager'”, reads the new paragraph.

The director general of the PRF is described on the page as “bolsonarista”. As Estadão showed, Vasques even asked for votes for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on social networks on the eve of the second round.

The profile also cites the disciplinary proceedings opened against Silvinei Vasques, one of them for assaulting a gas station attendant in Goiás, which were kept confidential for 100 years.

The page also highlights emblematic cases of police violence during the administration of the current director, such as Chacina da Vila Cruzeiro, a community in Rio where 23 people were shot dead during a police operation in which the PRF participated in May, and the murder of Genivaldo de Jesus, asphyxiated in a corporate van.

The text also mentions the work of the PRF in the elections and the blockades of federal roads by demonstrators dissatisfied with Bolsonaro’s defeat. The corporation approached voters on the day of the second round, even after the Electoral Justice prohibited operations related to the transport of voters, which led the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) to open an inquiry to determine Vasques’ conduct. The investigation will also analyze whether there was deliberate delay in demobilizing Bolsonarist protests on the highways. The director general of the PRF was also accused of administrative impropriety last week.