Paraguayan passenger is caught in Guarulhos for what she was carrying in her document folders

Guarulhos Airport – Illustrative image





The Federal Police informs this Monday, November 28, that it arrested several passengers on international flights at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, between Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26.

Federal police arrested a woman, a national of Paraguay, with more than five kilos of cocaine inside document folders. The suspect intended to embark for Lisbon, in Portugal, and had Paris, France as its final destination.

In another action, civil police officers were alerted by a restaurant employee that a man was paying his bill with a two hundred reais bill with missing security items. The police officers approached the suspect, a 37-year-old Brazilian, and found that the note was false.

When searching the suspect, another note was found with the same serial number and, upon realizing that the man was carrying a bag with the logo of another store at the airport, they went to the location and discovered that he had also used a false note as payment. . The suspect was taken to the PF and arrested due to the introduction of counterfeit currency for circulation.

A man, a Nigerian national, who entered the country benefiting from the Refuge Law, was approached by police officers who work with the help of sniffer dogs. With the suspect, who intended to leave for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 800 grams of cocaine were found under the insoles of his sneakers and inside his wallet.

Finally, with a female passenger from South Africa, who intended to board a flight to Doha, Qatar, with final destination in Johannesburg, South Africa, almost three kilos of the same drug were seized, which were hidden in the structures of her handbag.

Federal Police information



