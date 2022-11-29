“Paulinho and +2”; Facincani brings warm about Palmeiras targets on the market

Palmeiras had a good season in 2022, being champion of São Paulo and the Brazilian Championship, in addition to reaching the semifinals of Libertadores and also the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Now, Verdão is already planning for next year and the Board has been thinking about hiring and leaving players.

In a video published on his YouTube channel, journalist Felipe Facincani ‘delivered’ three players who are targets of Verdão for 2023: midfielder Matheus Henrique, from Sassuolo, attacking midfielder Paulinho, from Bayer Leverkusen and striker Ferreirinha, from Grêmio. According to the journalist, there is a possibility that Danilo will leave the Club in this window and Matheus Henrique appears as a likely substitute. However, Facincani said that Matheus will only come to Palmeiras if it is on loan with a fixed purchase price. His pass is valued at eight million euros (around R$44 million).

Paulinho, who is at Bayer Leverkusen (ALE), wants to play for Palmeiras, according to the German press. The issue, according to Facincani, is that the proposals that the player received are greater than Verdão’s and his manager, Carlos Leite, has good transit at Vasco, who rose to Série A and is receiving investment from 777 Partners. Cruzmaltino and Atlético-MG are interested in the athlete.

To close, Facincani updated the negotiations with Ferreirinha. According to him, Palmeiras was not excited about the exchange between Breno Lopes and the Grêmio athlete. The idea of ​​Palmeirenses is to sell some players like Wesley and Kuscevic to cash and invest in front players.