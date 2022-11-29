PHOTOS: Botafogo arrives in London, and players visit sights in the English capital at night

O Botafogo arrived this Monday (28/11) to Londonwhere next Saturday (12/3) he will play the international friendly match against crystal palace, from England. The club released the first images of the alvinegra delegation in the English capital with the photographer’s clicks Victor Silva (🇧🇷 see end of article)🇧🇷

In the photos, it is possible to see the team disembarking in the heathrow airportone of the ten busiest in the world, and the technician Luis Castro and the quarterback Joel Carli catching a transfer on site. A little later, the defender Philippe Sampaiothe sock Lucas Piazon and the tip Gustavo Sauer were clicked on the bus heading to the hotel with the albert bridge lit in the background.

There was also time for tourism. Already without his travel clothes, but with coats to face the 6ºC cold, the goalkeeper Lucas Perri and the quarterback Adryelson visited the famous Piccadilly Circus, one of London’s most famous postcards. Very close from there, the steering wheel Brazil Brazil and the attacker victor sa joined Sampaio, Piazon and Sauer in carnaby streetin the Soho district, known for its nightlife.

Botafogo schedule in London

During the week, Botafogo will train at the CT at Crystal Palace. On Thursday (1/12), Glorioso plays a training game against charlton and Saturday enters the field in selhurst park to face the eaglescurrently in 11th place in the Premier League🇧🇷