“Playboy fans”, Movimento Verde e Amarelo try to take the flag from Gaviões da Fiel in the Qatar Cup

Members of the “Movimento Verde e Amarelo”, created with the aim of organizing a specific crowd for the Brazilian national team, staged a scene of disagreement with fans of Gaviões da Fiel, from Corinthians, in a dispute over space for banners at stadium 974, in Qatar . The confusion occurred this Monday (28), during the match between Brazil and Switzerland for the World Cup.

The discussion would have started when the Gaviões fans positioned their banner covering the Verde and Yellow Movement, behind one of the goals. According to an article by R7, most of the supporters of that movement were located behind the other beam, on the opposite side of the stadium, but some supporters arrived early to guarantee the visibility space. After Gaviões positioned its banner, there was a discussion and in the end the Corinthians won the dispute.

Discussion

“We arrived at the stadium earlier, we placed our banners behind the goal. Close to game time, four or five members of Gaviões arrived, placing the banners in front of ours. there was no aggression. We gave in, we took our banner away, we put it to the side. There was no problem. At no time did we try to remove the flag from Gaviões. We are not crazy. It was a normal discussion, by one member of each fan base. Nothing more,” said Carlos Junior, who according to O Globo represents the movement and was at the scene at the time of the fight.

Faced with the images of a clash between a fan wearing a Gaviões cap and members of the so-called green and yellow movement, the repercussions on social networks were immediate. Netizens scoff and call the playboy movement. “These images are wonderful, Corinthians fans, members of the ‘barra brava’, ‘ultra’, which we call organized supporters GAVIÕES DA FIEL explaining to a fan from Brazil that the GAVIOES banner behind the goal is important, in an extremely peaceful way” , says one of the posts.

playboys

When trying to deny this characteristic, Carlos Junior demonstrates the moralist and conservative character of the movement created in 2008: “We have a completely organic movement, we started from scratch, with money from our own pocket, we never had incentives from the CBF, from FIFA. deconstruct, calling it a playboy crowd. Many are here at a lot of cost, with a hell of a fight, with a four-year plan. This story of a playboy crowd is something people who don’t like Brazil, who love the club dearly and the Brazil is in the background,” he told the newspaper O Globo.

Patriots

The scene in Qatar brings to mind another match bought by Gaviões da Fiel, a month ago. Shortly after the vote in the second round of the presidential elections, which took place on October 30, coup supporters of then-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) blocked roads in various parts of the country for not accepting the result that gave victory to president-elect Luis Inácio Lula da Silva. Silva (PT). On November 1, members of the collective Somos Democracia and Gaviões da Fiel put Bolsonaristas who were carrying out the coup act on Marginal Tietê to run. The route is in São Paulo (SP).

Upon spotting the arrival of the Corinthians, Bolsonaristas fled the scene with their vehicles. One even left his motorcycle with his belongings behind. Corinthians fans even handed over the key to the motorcycle of the man who fled to the police. In the feelings of the right to express our willingness to guarantee that the will of the people through the ballot boxes is respected”, wrote Danilo Pássaro, one of the members of Somos Democracia, when releasing a video that shows the action of the fans.